Coffee Pot Fire continues to grow in Tulare County with new evacuation warnings

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters continue to battle the growing Coffee Pot Fire in the Tulare County mountains.

More evacuation warnings were issued overnight.

That includes an area just west of the national park boundary, north of the east fork of the Kaweah River and east of Oak Grove.

A second location now on alert is in the Mineral King Roadway area, south of River Hill, east of Cast Mountain and including the community of Oak Grove.

The fire was sparked by lightning on August 3.

The Coffee Pot Fire fire has burned more than 11,000 acres. Containment currently stands at 13 percent.

For a more detailed look at the evacuation warnings and more, click here.