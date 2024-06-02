Community shows out for the 34th Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride

Thousands came to the Tower District for this year's Fresno Rainbow Pride celebration. People lined the streets to celebrate love and diversity.

Thousands came to the Tower District for this year's Fresno Rainbow Pride celebration. People lined the streets to celebrate love and diversity.

Thousands came to the Tower District for this year's Fresno Rainbow Pride celebration. People lined the streets to celebrate love and diversity.

Thousands came to the Tower District for this year's Fresno Rainbow Pride celebration. People lined the streets to celebrate love and diversity.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- June 1 marks the start of Pride Month.

Thousands came to the Tower District for this year's Fresno Rainbow Pride celebration. People lined the streets to celebrate love and diversity.

"I feel like people used to hide who they truly are," said Sarah Price who attended the parade. "I don't think we have to anymore."

It's not only a day for people to pride in who they are, but to also find community and belonging.

"Fresno pride, we have it every year during pride month," said Aaron Saeteurn who came out to this year's event. "It's amazing to be out here and celebrate who we are."

"Navigating through the Current" was the theme for 34th Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride.

"I'm a person who loves everybody for who they are," said Price. "I just think it's amazing that everybody can come here and feel comfortable and loved. Just be out and open about it."

As decorated floats made their way down Olive Avenue, pride wasn't just seen on the flags or shirts, but also in their faces.

"It means progress, it means equality, it means everything to us," said Ruben Hernandez.

Signs of support were also out, letting people know that they are loved and accepted.

Alicia Zavala came to Saturday's parade with her family. It's a celebration that means so much.

"I always said that when I came became a mother, if any of my children came out as gay, I would march in the parade with them," said Zavala. "I come every single year to make up on that promise with them."

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also participated in this year's parade. Making him the first sitting mayor to be part of the event.

Our ABC 30 team, a proud sponsor of Fresno Pride, was also there to help be part of the magic.

While the parade route ended at Fresno City College, the celebration and festivities didn't.

The hot weather didn't stop people from enjoying the food, music, and all the different vendors.

The Fresno Chapter of Free Mom Hugs also showed love by giving hugs and free stickers to the community. Embracing everyone for who they are, no matter where they come from.

"No matter what's happened, they are still feeling loved," said Beth Perry with the Fresno Chapter of Free Mom Hugs. "They are still loving people, they have not given up. I think that's so strong, so brave, and so beautiful."

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.