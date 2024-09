Construction underway on ice skating rink in Atwater ahead of holiday season

A popular holiday attraction is beginning to take shape in the North Valley. Construction is underway at The Old Town Skating Rink in Atwater.

A popular holiday attraction is beginning to take shape in the North Valley. Construction is underway at The Old Town Skating Rink in Atwater.

A popular holiday attraction is beginning to take shape in the North Valley. Construction is underway at The Old Town Skating Rink in Atwater.

A popular holiday attraction is beginning to take shape in the North Valley. Construction is underway at The Old Town Skating Rink in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular holiday attraction is beginning to take shape in the North Valley.

Construction is underway at The Old Town Skating Rink in Atwater.

It'll be back for its fourth year at the Razzari Auto Centers ice skating rink on Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street.

Crews are working to get the site ready for the community before its opening day on November 15.

The final day of the season will be January 5, 2025.