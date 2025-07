Construction underway for more dorm rooms at UC Merced

Big changes are underway on the UC Merced campus. Construction crews are using bulldozers and other heavy equipment to build more dorm rooms.

Big changes are underway on the UC Merced campus. Construction crews are using bulldozers and other heavy equipment to build more dorm rooms.

Big changes are underway on the UC Merced campus. Construction crews are using bulldozers and other heavy equipment to build more dorm rooms.

Big changes are underway on the UC Merced campus. Construction crews are using bulldozers and other heavy equipment to build more dorm rooms.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big changes are underway on the UC Merced campus.

Construction crews are using bulldozers and other heavy equipment to build more dorm rooms.

In 2023, the university received $100 million from the state for "Promise Housing."

The project will offer 488 rooms to income-qualified students.

It's expected to be finished in the Fall of 2027.