Country artist Sadie Bass to perform at Two Ravens Brewery near Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country artist Sadie Bass is no stranger to the spotlight, from singing on national television to opening for top Nashville artists.

Friday night, she's performing at Two Ravens Brewery east of Clovis.

The show is a partnership with Six Strings for Freedom.

The non-profit uses ticket sales to support local causes, from schools and cancer research to Veterans and first responders.

Here's a look at the full lineup for the Six Strings concerts out at Two Ravens Brewery at Academy and Shaw.

Sadie's concert kicks off at 8 pm with special guest, Boone's Farm Trio.

Friday's show is benefiting the Fresno City College Police Academy.

The next concert is coming up in October when Alli Walker performs.

You can find all the details and links to buy tickets on the Two Ravens' Facebook page.