Country music star Luke Bryan bringing his 'Farm Tour' to Central California this spring

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his popular Farm Tour to California for the first time, and it includes three stops in the San Joaquin Valley.

The Farm Tour 2025 California tour dates begin on Thursday, May 15th at Castle Airport in Atwater.

The American Idol judge and his band will then travel more than 70 miles down to the 'Ponds at Harlan Ranch' in Clovis on May 16th.

He will wrap up the next day in the Kern County community of Shafter.

"This is just a great opportunity to welcome one of the biggest stars out there to three farms throughout the San Joaquin Valley here," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

The rural Harlan Ranch property that's expected to host several thousand fans for the concert is located south of Highway 168.

The venue is more than a mile and a half away from the Harlan Ranch housing development.

"This type of concert setup is not something I traditionally see or anything else," said Jacobsen.

"It's really neat in the sense that Luke's team brings in everything, everything from a stage to fencing to you name it, everything has to be brought in because it's an actual working farm."

Jacobsen says he was tasked with helping to find the perfect venue for this unique tour.

"They really like to try to find something close to cities in urban areas so people don't have to travel a long ways," said Jacobsen.

"They just have to have a very large acreage of ground for it to be able to happen/"

Tickets for the outdoor concert go on sale Friday for $75.

However, if you're part of the Luke Bryan fan club, you can secure them before the public sale.

"I jokingly say obviously Luke is a Georgia boy. He gets the opportunity now to visit Clovis, California which is the real peach capital of the country," Jacobsen said.

