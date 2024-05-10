Country music artist Travis Denning to perform at Two Ravens Brewery near Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music artist Travis Denning will be performing at Two Ravens Brewery near Clovis on Friday night.

The show is part of the Nashville Taps and Tunes concert series, brought to you by Six Strings for Freedom.

The non-profit organization is bringing rising country stars to Central California with 100% of proceeds benefiting local causes.

Denning reached number one on the US Country Airplay chart in 2019 with his song, After a Few.

He's also co-written tracks for Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen... and toured with the likes of Alan Jackson and Dierks Bentley.

Friday's concert will support the Central Valley Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Ahead of the show, Denning stopped by the Action News studio for a special live performance.