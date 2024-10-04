Alli Walker's show kicks off at 7:30 pm Friday with special guest, Ash Taylor.

Country singer Alli Walker to perform at Two Ravens Brewery near Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country singer Alli Walker is taking the stage Friday night at Two Ravens Brewery east of Clovis.

Her performance is part of the concert series put on by Six Strings for Freedom - and will raise funds for the Art of Life Cancer Foundation.

Alli is an emerging Nashville artist who has even graced the stage with her fellow Canadian and the 'Queen of Country Pop,' Shania Twain.

Her show kicks off at 7:30 pm with special guest, Ash Taylor.

You can find all the details and links to buy tickets on the Two Ravens Facebook page.

Alli was going to be the final performer in the series, but it's been such a hit that a bonus concert has been added.

You can catch the talented Tyler Braden on Friday, November 8.

