Crackdown on Cannabis: Agencies weed-out illegal grow operations

Legitimate dispensaries in Fresno worry that these kinds of busts may taint people's view of the legal industry.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Snuffing out illegal marijuana grow operations.

Across California, there is a continued fight against the illicit cannabis market.

The Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis or EPIC program is a joint effort between the California Attorney General's Office and federal, state, and local agencies.

Fresno County proved to be a hot bed. It was 7th out of 36 counties included in the operations.

Through the program, 31 sites and 52 thousand plants were taken down in the county.

"We've already identified the sites we need to take down," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "They give us air resources, ground resources, and they team up with our people and we go out there and we just hit these locations very hard."

Tony Botti said often growers have heavily armed guards and the grows can be tied to other illegal activity.

"They're selling this to fund other illegal activities that they do," said Botti.

"So, we know that cartels in Mexico, they'll use this as a way to supplement their other crimes, maybe fentanyl, human trafficking, heroin."

Across the state, Attorney General Rob Bonta said EPIC got rid of more than 775,000 illegal cannabis plants and more than 106,000 pounds of processed cannabis with an estimated worth around $353 million.

Bonta said the illegal operations can be harmful to legitimate businesses and often make people work in unsafe conditions or use unsafe chemicals.

"One of those toxic chemicals was Carbofuran, a lethal insecticide that is effectively banned in the United States," said Bonta.

"A quarter teaspoon of it, we should note, can kill a 600 pound lion."

Legitimate dispensaries in the city worry that these kinds of busts may taint people's view of the legal industry, but they said this should give customers more reason to seek out regulated businesses.

"Because you're buying it here you know that if you were ever to get sick or anything maybe that wasn't what you wanted you can come back and get your money back, you can get legal protection and it's all because it's all regulated here and we know exactly who is coming through here," said Quinton Morgan with The Station Dispensary.

The Station said if you buy from a legitimate dispensary they track the plant from seed to product to ensure nothing is added or mixed in and as a customer you can get access to that information.

