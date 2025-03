Crest Theatre in Downtown Fresno raising money for new air conditioning unit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of the historic Crest Theatre in Downtown Fresno are asking for your help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a new air conditioning unit.

They say back in 2020, the compressor failed.

Since then, it's been a challenge to keep the building cool for customers during the hot summer months.

In preparation for summertime movie-showings at the theatre, the owners are raising money to replace the A/C.