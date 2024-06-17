Crews continue to battle Elgin Fire in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling the Elgin Fire in Merced County.

It broke out on Sunday at Elgin Road and Henry Miller Avenue, just north of Dos Palos.

Right now, the blaze has burned 86 acres and is 30 percent contained.

"It was wind-driven, of course, because of the Red Flag Warning area, so some areas were difficult to access and get you, but we, they made progress overnight," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Robert Carvalho.

On Monday afternoon, crews were still hosing down areas near Elgin Road and Henry Miller Avenue, where the fire first sparked.

"Low humidity, high winds plays a big part, high temperature. So, when they all come together, it's what causes a Red Flag warning, and it kind of keeps us more on our toes," explained Carvalho.

Hot spots are another concern for firefighters because, especially with the high winds, they never know when it can cause even more flames to ignite.

"Across the San Joaquin Valley, they are also experiencing strong winds right now. Speeds are between 15 to 25, with some gusts reaching up to about 35 miles an hour," said Carlos Molina with the National Weather Service.

With the windy conditions, the National Weather Service says taking care of yourself is important.

"Right now, there is possibly a lot of dust being picked up by the dust across the Valley. One of the things is kind of limit your outdoor activity, there's a lot of dust out there," said Molina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.