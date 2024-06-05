  • Watch Now

Crews stabilize broken sewer line in Madera, residents able to resume regular water use

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera sewer system has been stabilized and is now safe for residents to use.

The Madera City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the sewer main break, and the public is invited to attend.

Right now, repairs are still being made to the damaged sewer line.

A break and sinkhole opened in the line on Monday near Avenue 13 and Granada, leading city leaders to declare a local state of emergency.

Crews had some delays with stabilizing the line due to equipment availability.

Repairs will continue in the area of Avenue 13. The road will remain closed.

