Crews stabilize broken sewer line in Madera, residents able to resume regular water use

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera sewer system has been stabilized and is now safe for residents to use.

The Madera City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the sewer main break, and the public is invited to attend.

Right now, repairs are still being made to the damaged sewer line.

A break and sinkhole opened in the line on Monday near Avenue 13 and Granada, leading city leaders to declare a local state of emergency.

Crews had some delays with stabilizing the line due to equipment availability.

Repairs will continue in the area of Avenue 13. The road will remain closed.