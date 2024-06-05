Crews stabilize broken sewer line in Madera, residents able to resume regular water use

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera sewer system has been stabilized and is now safe for residents to use.
The Madera City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the sewer main break, and the public is invited to attend.
Right now, repairs are still being made to the damaged sewer line.
A break and sinkhole opened in the line on Monday near Avenue 13 and Granada, leading city leaders to declare a local state of emergency.
Crews had some delays with stabilizing the line due to equipment availability.
Repairs will continue in the area of Avenue 13. The road will remain closed.