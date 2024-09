Cultiva La Salud offering free dance fitness classes

Cultiva La Salud is offering dance fitness classes for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.

Cultiva La Salud is offering dance fitness classes for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.

Cultiva La Salud is offering dance fitness classes for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.

Cultiva La Salud is offering dance fitness classes for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an opportunity to get moving for free.

Cultiva La Salud is offering dance fitness classes for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.

We caught up with Evelyn Morales to hear how these classes are fostering a sense of community.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.