An accused killer chose not to take the stand in court on Friday in the first fentanyl murder case in Fresno County.

Defense rests after four minutes in Fresno County's first fentanyl murder trial

After prosecutors made their case for days, the woman accused of murdering Jade Dreith had the chance to clear her name.

After prosecutors made their case for days, the woman accused of murdering Jade Dreith had the chance to clear her name.

After prosecutors made their case for days, the woman accused of murdering Jade Dreith had the chance to clear her name.

After prosecutors made their case for days, the woman accused of murdering Jade Dreith had the chance to clear her name.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After prosecutors made their case for days, the woman accused of murdering Jade Dreith had the chance to clear her name.

"Does the defense have evidence it wishes to have the jury consider?" Judge Alvin Harrell III asked.

Defense attorney Greg Gross responded, "Yes."

Cassidy Gonzalez's defense called just one witness Friday: the prosecution's investigator.

Gross focused on the drug buybacks Commander Michael Johns conducted.

"You also testified about the controlled buy that took place on September 29, 2022?" Gross asked Johns.

"Yes," Johns responded.

Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Investigators believe Jade Dreith died just hours after Gonzalez sold her three blue pills.

Prosecutors say they were laced with fentanyl, and believe Gonzalez knew they were deadly.

The jury was told to consider Gonzalez's previous drug convictions.

But Gross made the point that those convictions were only because prosecutors set her up.

TV paused on 'Euphoria |: Jury hears about final moments before fentanyl overdose

"So, the convictions yesterday and the activity during your investigation...are all one and the same?" Gross asked.

"Yes, they are," Johns replied.

"Thank you, I have no further questions at this time," Gross said, concluding the defense's case.

It lasted just 4 minutes and 41 seconds.

The prosecution's case went on for five days.

"It makes no difference how many witnesses are called from either side," Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi said. "It's who you believe, and on the people's side, you have to believe their witnesses beyond a reasonable doubt."

Capozzi says Gonzalez is presumed innocent. She did not have to testify and she chose not to.

"What does the defendant plan on doing with respect to testifying?" asked Judge Harrell III.

"She will not be testifying," said Gross

Judge Harrell asked if she was sure, saying, "You've had plenty of time to decide and, you are, at this time, deciding you are not going to testify?"

"Yes," said Gonzalez.

"That defendant is presumed innocent throughout this entire trial, and the fact that the defendant doesn't take the stand, is a constitutional right not to, and you cannot presume that that person is guilty," Capozzi said.

Jurors are now set to return Monday morning to hear closing arguments from both sides.

They could start deliberating as soon as Monday afternoon. It will be up to them to decide if Cassidy Gonzales will become a convicted killer.