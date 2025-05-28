Department of Justice investigating California for allowing transgender athlete in women's sports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is now opening an investigation into whether California state law violates federal law by permitting transgender women to participate in female sports at state schools.

That legislation allows students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, with respect to their gender identity.

The investigation comes one day after President Donald Trump threatened to withhold California's federal funding over the participation of a transgender athlete in the CIF track and field championships.

The athlete had recently won titles in the triple and long jump in the CIF Southern Section.

The championship tournament begins this Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High in Clovis.

