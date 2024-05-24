Deputies investigating homicide in Oakhurst

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Oakhurst.

Deputies were called out to a home on Shady Lane near Buckeye Road just before 10:30 am for a medical aid request.

"Despite medical aid by our deputies, as well as EMS, the 24-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Lt. Ian Weaver with the Madera Cunty Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Weaver says the man's injuries are causing concern - which is why they are investigating his death as a homicide.

One neighbor we spoke with who did not want to be on camera says it's typically a pretty quiet area - but the home at dead end where the man's body was found, always felt off to him.

"When I'm up here working, I walk down here, but I have my limitations as to how far I get in terms of that property," said the neighbor.

He says he never knew what he was going to see if he walked too far down the road and tried to keep his distance.

"It started becoming odd when we started seeing all these partially dismantled vehicles, of all kinds, trucks, mini-Cooper, all kinds of vehicles, it just became like an unsafe location to come to."

As the crime scene tape remains at the scene and deputies continue to interview people who knew the man, Lt. Weaver says there's no threat to the community's safety.

"I believe we're looking at an isolated incident, more than likely the involved party knew our victim," said Lt. Weaver.

This is the first homicide in Oakhurst, only the second in the entire county for the year.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

