Missing at-risk girl in Tulare County found safe

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk girl.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk girl.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk girl.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk girl.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing at-risk girl in Tulare County has been found safe.

Officials say 14-year-old Afrodita Lopez was last seen on surveillance cameras around 9 am Monday.

She was later found.