Dine and Dish: Chez Maryse in east central Fresno

Whether it is a sweet pastry or a savory sandwich with a rich sauce, French foods are to be celebrated.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sam Ly-Yang opened Chez Maryse on McKinley and Fine in east central Fresno to offer the kind of French cuisine she grew up with.

"We offer a lot of authenticity and we are bring the food from the south," Ly-Yang said.

For Chef Antoine Garrido, it's all about being authentic with the food.

"I wanted to put my touch in Fresno as this opportunity, I wanted to put my name in Fresno," Chef Antoine said.

The luxurious look of the french toast, called pain perdu, are made with creams from the fruits he mixes every morning.

The strawberry, blueberry and mango creams were all delicious on the homemade bread. It also comes with a poached egg called the "Oeufs à la Coque" that you can dip into the bread.

Chef Antoine has also made items he grew up eating.

"Le Croque Monsieur is like a typical sandwich, quick lunch," Chef Antoine said.

"It means taking a bite of the mister," Ly-Yang said. "The topping is French sauce. It's called becheml sauce and a little bit of pesto."

"Totally different from the ham and cheese consumed in the states. That is unbelievable with the topping, the cheese and homemade bread makes all the difference in the world," I said.

The omelete c'est vingarde is a dish that comes from the north of France.

"It's mushroom, potatoes, cheese. It's heavy, good for the winter time," Chef Antoine said.

He's also a brilliant baker.

The cafe name comes from the woman who introduced French culture to Sam when she was a young Hmong refugee in 1978.

"Going to Maryse house was always a treat. that's where I found my passion, my love for the French food," Ly-Yang said.

And Chef Antoine couldn't understand why so many Americans ordered his ribeye steaks for breakfast. It doesn't come with eggs.

But after one taste, we understood why the orders keep pouring in.

