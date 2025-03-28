Dine and Dish: Coyote Grill at Tachi Palace

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tasty jackpot is ready to pay off at Coyote Grille inside Tachi Palace inLemoore.

"Just a diverse menu, a little bit of everything," says Executive Chef CesarVenegas. "Our steakhouse is for whatever appetite you have, we have an entree for."

We started big, with a 35-ounce steak. It's served with asparagus, locally-grown shishito peppers and red jalapenos.

The massive steak is served with a homemade whiskey bourbon sauce with hints of soy sauce and roasted garlic.

Speaking of whiskey, connoisseurs have been impressed with the large selection.

They include "The Last Drop," which goes for $1,000 a glass.

"The response has been incredible," says Director of Food and Beverage, Jay Yates. "Ever sinceCOVID, there's been a bourbon boom, especially for luxury bourbon."

You can also enjoy one of my favorites- a hard-to-find lobster roll.

"Now that you mentioned it, I haven't seen a lobster roll around these areas," Venegas said.

You can dip into the chipotle dipping sauce with a slight kick or butter.

"Surf and Turf" features a one-pound Australian lobster with an 8-ounce filet mignon.

Once you cut that massive tail down to size, you can dip a piece into butter.

The filet mignon completes the spectacular combo.

Crab legs are stacked high for the popular seafood buffet available on Fridays.

"I love their seafood buffet," says Theresa Schultz. "It's amazing. The crab is so good, and I love it hot. You can get it hot or cold."

The buffet includes prime rib and dessert.

"Last time we came in here, they had salmon," says Taylor Schultz. "They had shrimp and rice. No matter what you want, prime rib, just whatever you want, the hospitality's pretty good."

Chef Sophia plated one of the newest additions - swordfish.

"It almost has the texture of chicken or even steak," Venegas said.

Chef Cesar spent a dozen years in Las Vegas at the Venetian and New York, New York, working with celebrated chefs like Bobby Flay.

His vision for Tachi Palace has become a reality.

