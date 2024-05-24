J.J. Wettstead started in the restaurant business as a busboy when he was 15. He bought Max's Bistro in 2008.

Dine and Dish: Max's Bistro and Bar in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The food, the vibe and the art all come together at Max's Bistro & Bar at Bullard and West in northwest Fresno.

"People talk of this place and say a touch of San Francisco, why is that," says Owner J.J. Wettstead. "I think it's the decor to a certain extent, kind of a wide-open space. It has a feeling of upscale chic, but we are very approachable at the same time."

Executive Chef Douglas Lund got started on the scallops.

"It's kind of like a fusion thing," he said. "We got some Asian stuff, and then we got the Italian influence from the calabrese peppers. It's one of my favorite dishes."

The miso-glazed scallops go on top of the buckwheat soba noodles.

Chef Douglas adds chive oil for garnish along with sunflower sprouts.

Alaskan halibut is flown in when in season.

The dish is prepared with Arborio short grain rice and heavy cream to make the risotto.

The lunch fish specials have become extremely popular.

"I would say seafood is one of the largest segments that we have, whether we're doing salmon, halibut or scallops," Wettstead said. "It's a large segment. People are eating a little less beef, a little more fish lately."

"I order it in five days a week, so we're probably going through 150 pounds of halibut in a week," Chef Lund said.

A signature dish was sizzling in the deep fryer.

"So the sweet potato fries, jalapeno arugula aioli is the sauce that goes with those fries," Wettstead said. "That sauce is extremely popular. "

They also make eggplant and truffle fries as well.

"Everybody likes to talk about farm to table," Wettstead said. "We've been doing farm-to-table for the last 23 years because we're only using what's in season."

"We absolutely love what we do," he said. "What other job do you get to do where you get to bring joy on a daily basis to people's lives?"

