Dine and Dish: Miller's Landing in Bass Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is the first day of summer and many of you are planning outdoor adventures.

For many folks around the state, Bass Lake represents the great getaway.

They often end up at Miller's Landing to have a Miller burger, which features a certified angus beef patty.

"We started off by buttering the sesame seed bun. So we toast that on the flat top with butter on it and then we have house made thousand island, that's going to be the spread on the bottom of the bun. Mayonnaise goes on the top, diced onions, pickles, tomatoes," said Greg Campion, restaurant manager.

"Definitely the burgers are the star of the show. They've been the same since 1982 and people come back for that quality and consistency," added owner Michelle Miller.

The fries and onion rings come with homemade ranch sauce.

I sat with owner Miller on the second floor and soaked in the majestic scene.

"Oh gosh they're always just blown away by the view. I mean, Bass Lake is just really unique. It's one of the most beautiful lakes in California," said Miller.

Many people who enjoy the outdoors also appreciate healthy choices, like the Cali Bowl with acai.

"We've got fresh fruit on top with strawberries, bananas, blueberries with granola, coconut shavings, chia seeds, honey," Miller explained.

"It's quite good. How popular is something like this here? Quite popular. People are looking for something refreshing but they don't always want ice cream, you know," said Gwen Burnett, a fountain girl.

Though they do sell plenty of ice cream.

After some fun on the water, you can even have your order brought across the street to the dock.

"It's just a really great convenience when you're out there having a really great time and they don't want the fun to end," said Miller.

So, you can enjoy a meal on the boat.

"This is our BBQ chicken salad. so that's packed full of lots of veggies and then just light and fresh. And then our hula bowl. We have two options for that. You can get it with the chicken or ahi tuna," said Miller.

"We have fresh ahi tuna here and it's very tasty."

Miller's Landing has served generations of families who love the food - with the view.

"I think that's what people like about Bass Lake. Just coming to a place that's familiar and never really changes, and just kind of feels like home for so many families."

