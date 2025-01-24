Dine and Dish: PhoEver in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The aromatic flavorful broth simmering for more than 24 hours draws folks to PhoEver at Armstrong and Herndon in Clovis.

"The bones have bone marrow, tendon and all those pieces are falling off into the broth, making the flavor that more rich," says Alicia Ngo.

"The food that we sell here, 80-90% of the people came for the pho," says owner Tommy Ngo.

The noodles cook quickly in the broth while the steak stays tender.

Little ones like Mason and Andrea also love the pho here.

Ngo creates dishes he remembers eating in Phan Thiet, Vietnam.

The banh hoi platter is a nice shareable dish.

"You just get an egg roll or the nem nuong sausage, put it in a lettuce wrap with some noodles, some fresh herbs," Alicia said.

Dip that wrap in a little sauce and you're set.

Tri-tip goes over noodles in a bowlful of tasty ingredients you mix all together.

PhoEver is full of surprises.

The banh mi sandwich resembles a French dip.

"We put the sauce on the side," Tommy said. "If you can't finish it, you can take it to-go."

Pork chops with rice and egg is a great way to start the day, while mango sticky rice is one way to end the day.

"We are the only Vietnamese restaurant in town that has a full bar," Alicia said.

Through it all, Tommy is "pho ever" thankful to his customers.

