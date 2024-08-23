Dine and Dish: Sno Cafe in Clovis

Shaved ice always hits the spot. We visited a place where you can get a sno ball stuffed with ice cream.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Soft sno balls are easily patted down at Sno Cafe at Willow and Nees in Clovis.

"Our ice is shaved finer than every other shaved ice, and then we use pure cane sugar for all of our syrups," says Emily Perez.

They are generous with that syrup from New Orleans when they drizzle their snow cones.

"This is our ice cream and cake snowball," says Sierra Cannon. "It's a stuffed sno ball with vanilla ice cream, and then we use a cake syrup."

Whipped cream, sprinkles and a raspberry go on top.

"It's probably one of our most underrated on our menu," Cannon said. "It's overlooked. However, it's one of my favorite ones."

The colorful creations aren't your typical shaved ice - with the ice cream and cake.

You can literally taste a rainbow here.

"It's going to be cherry, pineapple and blueberry syrups with whipped cream on top," Perez said.

Sno Cafe operated a truck for a decade before opening this shop.

"It is so nice to actually have a place to come to and enjoy it and watch our customers hang out," Perez said.

The team is constantly coming up with creative specials to match the season or special celebrations.

"We like to call ourselves gourmet shaved ice," Cannon said.

