Dine and Dish: South of Shaw Beer Company in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South of Shaw Beer Company at Amador and Broadway has become a Downtown Fresno favorite.

It's located inside the old Peerless Building, which was built in 1935.

Beers brewed by Dana Pellerin, like Flying Chancla, aren't the only items bringing in dough.

David Hernandez is back there shaping dough balls into perfectly rounded pizzas.

"After you practice it a few times, you get it down," he said. "The muscle memory, you get the taste that you want."

The pizzas here go in and out of the oven in just two minutes.

"Neapolitan is very chewy crust with a thin center, and it's cooked at very high heat," Pellerin said. "Traditionally you would have a huge dome oven wood fire. We have very high-tech ovens that run 700 degrees."

People love the end result.

"I feel like it's because of the ingredients we use, the processes that we practice here," Hernandez said.

A pickle pizza is also among the selections that rock at South of Shaw.

"The name comes from an old punk band that I played in called 'South of Shaw.,'" Pellerin said.

His wife, Michelle is from England, and she handled the decorations.

"Then, we have a fig jam and prosciutto," Pellerin said. "Kind of with the fig jam, we kind of give a nod to the Valley's agriculture heritage."

