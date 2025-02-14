Dine and Dish: Standard Sweets and Spice in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All you have to do is follow your nose at Standard Sweets and Spice at Dakota and Blackstone in central Fresno.

Surinder Pal and his wife, Tracy Hansen, want you to know you can get more than just Indian groceries here.

"Why has it become so popular with people? Because we welcome in every person and also, our quality food and everyone," Pal said. "We suggest the butter chicken to start with with rice and bread."

The spice level of this traditional favorite is up to the customer.

Regular Tom Richardson cleared his plate.

"Not too hot, but spicy enough that it's very good," he said.

Of course, you must have naan, which quickly cooks inside of the tandoori oven.

Garlic naan is a tasty option.

"Some people don't want garlic," Pal said. "Most want garlic on their bread."

"We have three beautiful ladies that are chefs, so we have an all-girl kitchen that cook like your mom or your sister," Hansen said.

Tracy and Surinder like to introduce diners to a variety of Indian dishes.

The catfish frying in a pan is fish pakora. It's cooked in a spice batter.

"It's just so light," Hansen said. "The fish does not get dry. It's got that warm flavorful base that is just so comforting."

Paneer bhurji resembles scrambled eggs, but that's actually a homemade cheese called paneer melting into the dish.

"Onions, potatoes, cumin and homemade spice in there," Pal said.

The texture is light and fluffy.

Samosas are crispy appetizers filled with potato and peas.

"To me, the Indian meal is about the process of going through the appetizer, your main dish, a vegetarian dish, the naan and drinking tea," Hansen said.

This green dish cooking is saag -- spinach cooked in spices and butter.

"We chose to do a lamb and spinach dish because our saag is fantastic, too," Hansen said.

To cool my palate, a cheese and sweet cream dessert called ras malai.

To help you select dishes, Standard Sweets & Spices even lists "Dale's Picks."

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

