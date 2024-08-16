Dine and Dish: Sunnyside Diner in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunnyside Diner on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near Peach in southeast Fresno is small in size, but it packs a big punch.

"When people leave here, I want them to have a happy stomach," says owner Lupe De Anda.

De Anda is known to go big.

"You have the Sunnyside Stacker -- It's made out of hash browns and a biscuit," he said. "It has peppers and mushroom with cheese, and it has bacon. It has two eggs over easy with gravy on top with cheddar cheese. It's stacked pretty high."

Lupe worked at area country clubs for 25 years.

"Working with great chefs, I took a little bit of everybody's ideas and kind of worked them in," he said.

That explains his basa fish plate.

It's topped with capers and a classic French sauce.

"The beurre blanc sauce with the pilaf and fresh vegetables," he said.

"The basa fish, you can't go wrong," says customer Dennis Wajckus.

This place is also known for their breakfast burritos, but many prefer the lunch options.

Having a neighborhood diner is perfect because Lupe and Jason Moreno treat everyone like family.

"It's very nice because he's an awesome guy and very kind to us," Wajckus said. "He's family to us."

"I love my customers -- they've been customers for a long time," De Anda said.

Diners often need healthy options.

"I've got the grilled chicken avocado club," De Anda said. "This is chicken breast with bacon, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese on sourdough. You get your choice of French fries or fresh fruit."

Sunnyside Diner checks all the boxes.

Lupe says once you try his biscuits and gravy, you'll return for more.

"I don't want one-time customers, I want lifetime customers," he said. "I just want them to come back."

