Dine and Dish: The Tradewinds Pub in Reedley

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes you want your food experience to be a fun getaway without a really long drive.

Adventure awaits those who take a trip along G Street to Tradewinds Pub in downtown Reedley.

It's as if Indiana Jones boarded the Disneyland Jungle Cruise.

"It's kind of like a destination, short vacation type thing. We just want to make it fun. Something a little different," said Preston Baker, the general manager.

Head chef Luis Mendoza makes sure you're not served typical pub grub.

You even have a steak option

Here, you can enjoy a Monte Christo sandwich. You dip it into blackberry syrup.

Long-time Reedley residents may remember this place as The Pub back in the day.

The dessert selection here is very impressive, with brownie a la mode, carrot cake, Creme Brule and bread pudding.

