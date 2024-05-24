Disturbing details in 2020 East Central Fresno shooting surface in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disturbing evidence came to light in court on Thursday, nearly four years after a Fresno man died while trying to help at the scene of a car accident.

On the stand, Fresno Police Officer Manuel Romero said the shooting death of Joshua Thao was all caught on camera.

"Three short videos and one longer video that captured the entire incident," Romero said. "And who is engaging in the shooting in the video?" the prosecutor asked. "Mr. Salinas," Romero said.

Damion Salinas has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder for Thao's death.

The 36-year-old was gunned down in East Central Fresno after going to help a friend involved in a two-car crash.

Investigators say the woman driving the other car called her ex-boyfriend, and he arrived at the scene with Salinas, who went by the nickname D-Boy.

"She heard D-Boy ask Mr. Thao where he was from," Romero said. "Basically asking him what gang was he affiliated with."

Salinas and Thao allegedly argued before a single shot to the chest killed Thao. It was a tragic loss for his family, including his sister, Hollywood actress Brooke Chia Thao.

"He never saw it coming because he shook the killer's hand thinking everything was fine," Chia Thao told Action News in August 2020.

It took nearly two years for police to find and arrest Thao's alleged killer in Mexico.

Now, Salinas' defense attorney is pushing back on the evidence, saying Salinas could have felt threatened by Thao and his group, where the camera could not see.

"You cannot see what they are in possession of, right?" defense attorney Miles Harris said. "Correct," Romero said. "You cannot see what hand signals they are gesturing toward Mr. Salinas," Harris added.

The judge will continue hearing evidence on Friday morning and then decide if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. If convicted, Salinas could face up to life in prison.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.