Pet life jackets recommended for keeping dogs safe in the water

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As many of us hit the water this summer, boating or swimming, we're bringing along our four-legged friends.

Although many might be eager to jump right in, and seem to be strong swimmers, many dog owners don't want to take any chances.

"As soon as we get near the water he's in it and I want to make sure that he's safe," said Hattie, dog owner. "Basically I don't want him to float down, I don't want him to get tired. It seems to help him swim more."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office wants all pet owners to take the same precautions, especially after recent water rescues with dogs.

On Saturday, deputies were called out to the Kings River after a kayaker and his canine lost their boat and ended up trapped on a tree.

In that incident, the dog was wearing a life jacket, something the sheriff's office wants to see more often.

"Well dogs, even though they're more natural swimmers, the elements are going to overtake them as well," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "Swimming in a river or lake is very tiresome and you don't want a current or strainer to suck your pup down. So, if he's wearing that life vest that PFD is hopefully going to be enough to keep him afloat."

For Hattie, getting the lifejacket on Skoden is easy, and she always makes sure it's secure.

"I make sure the velcro is lined up so it's getting the full thing and just make sure this is tight right there," said Hattie.

If you head into Whitie's Pets on Blackstone Avenue the employees said they're more than happy to help you get the right fit, whether you bring your dog in or just know their size.

"How do you know it's properly fitted?" asked Action News Reporter Kate Nemarich.

"Really basic, just sticking your fingers around and making sure it's not super loose or anything," said Bree Ryer. "You just want to make sure it's a nice fit. You always want to make sure its not super tight on them either so it won't cause any choking or anything like that."

The handle on the back can help you grab your dog out of the water if they need help.

With the life vest, you can relax a little more and let your pup continue to paddle.

Botti said they've seen people end up in trouble trying to save their dogs from rough water, so if you're both wearing lifejackets, it could save your lives.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.