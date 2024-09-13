Downtown Fresno's Arthop alternative ''Why Not Wednesday'' to debut next week

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is providing more details on its divisive street fair alternative to Arthop.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is providing more details on its divisive street fair alternative to Arthop.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is providing more details on its divisive street fair alternative to Arthop.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is providing more details on its divisive street fair alternative to Arthop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Downtown Fresno Partnership is providing more details about the launch of a new monthly street fair beginning next week.

Organizers of "Why Not Wednesday" say it will transform Fulton Street into a vibrant pop-up market -- with local vendors, food trucks, artists, and live music on site.

The goal is to create a cultural hotspot.

But the event's debut was met with criticism. Comments on social media have drawn comparisons to past Arthops before the city cracked down on outdoor vendors in August.

PREVIOUS STORY: August's downtown Fresno Arthop to be held completely indoors

The new event was announced following changes made to Arthop -- which normally brought thousands into Downtown on the first Thursday of the month.

The city is supporting the new event, including the closure of a section of Fulton Street and additional officers for safety and trash services.

PREVIOUS STORY: Vendors speak out following downtown Fresno's Arthop changes for August

The first "Why Not Wednesday" is happening on September 18.

It will be on Fulton Street from Mono to Fresno from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vendors who missed out on this month can apply for future dates through the Downtown Fresno Partnership website.