Downtown Fresno's Arthop alternative 'Why Not Wednesday' making its debut

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Downtown Fresno Partnership will launch its new monthly street fair called "Why Not Wednesday."

Fulton Street will be turned into a vibrant pop-up market with local vendors, food trucks, artists and live music on site.

The new event was announced following changes made to Arthop, which usually brought thousands into downtown on the first Thursday of the month.

The city is supporting the new event, including the closure of a section of Fulton Street and additional officers for safety and trash services.

"Why Not Wednesday" will be on Fulton Street from Mono to Fresno from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Vendors who missed out on this month can apply for future dates through the Downtown Fresno Partnership website.

