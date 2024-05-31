Dozens arrested after investigation into gang-related homicide in Merced County

Officials say more arrests could be on the way as the investigation continues

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gathered in a large conference room behind tables holding a variety of guns and large bags of drugs, law enforcement agencies announced the results of an 18 month investigation.

"No fentanyl in our town, no gang violence on our streets. No murderers are going to get away with what they thought they were going to get away with," said Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira.

Operation Red Rooster began with a gang-related homicide and attempted homicide in Livingston in 2022.

Police arrested one suspected shooter, but another remained free.

During that time, the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team, local city and county law enforcement agencies, the FBI, and California Department of Justice worked in collaboration to investigate the responsible gang and their work in Merced County.

On Thursday morning, those law enforcement partners descended on dozens of locations across the county seizing more than 60 pounds of illegal drugs and nearly 30 guns

They also arrested 41 people, including Freddy Hernandez, who authorities said is responsible for the 2022 homicide in Livingston.

"It's very good, fulfilling to know that there are other agencies you can reach out to when you don't have the resources," said John Ramirez, Livingston Police Interim Chief. "Even an operation of this magnitude, even our local agencies in Merced County didn't have the resources."

No one was injured during the sweep, but Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says it took force in some cases.

"We meant business," said Wernke. "We had one individual in a local city in Merced County that barricaded himself and an adjoining agency's SWAT team went in and they had to use significant amount of force to get him out."

Action News was told officers and agents are still investigating and collecting more evidence Thursday evening and that we can expect more arrests and developments as this investigation continues.

