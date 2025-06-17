Driver involved in hit and run crash in central Fresno wanted

Police are looking for a driver accused of a hit-and-run in central Fresno Monday night.

Police are looking for a driver accused of a hit-and-run in central Fresno Monday night.

Police are looking for a driver accused of a hit-and-run in central Fresno Monday night.

Police are looking for a driver accused of a hit-and-run in central Fresno Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a driver accused of a hit-and-run in central Fresno.

It happened before 11 p.m. Monday on Fresno Street and Dakota Avenue.

Police say a driver heading westbound on Dakota ran the red light at Fresno Street.

It then collided with another vehicle, which had the right of way.

The occupants in the vehicle sustained significant injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle fled on foot.

No description has been given.

No word if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.