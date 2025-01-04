Dropping the drinks during Dry January

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you had one too many drinks over the holidays, let this month be when you say goodbye to the booze.

Dry January has become a popular time to cut out alcohol for 31 days.

"What's interesting about New Year's resolutions and people making those commitments on Dry January, is that's an intrinsic motivation," said Nolen Burchett, the Executive Director of Touchstone Recovery in Northeast Fresno. "It's somebody telling themselves I recognize that I have an issue and I want to address it."

Burchett says understanding your relationship with alcohol is critical.

"If you're committing to not drinking in the month of January, you have to ask yourself 'How heavy is my consumption going into stopping," said Burchett.

According to the CDC, drinking too much alcohol can lead to various health risks, including high blood pressure, heart and liver disease, and stroke.

On Friday, the Surgeon General also issued a new advisory, warning Americans it can increase their cancer risk.

Burchett adds dropping the drinks not only leads to a healthier lifestyle, but can improve your overall happiness.

"In addition, you have all this time, you all have this money that you used to spend on drugs and alcohol, that you can now use towards positive activities," said Burchett.

Touchstone Recovery helps clients learn healthier coping skills, such as going to the gym or meeting with a therapist. If you're planning to stop alcohol altogether in 2025, Burchett says it may be best not to do it abruptly.

"It's not safe for a lot of people to just stop cold turkey right away," said Burchett. "They need medically assisted treatment. They need to detox with the help of a physician."

Whether Dry January is a temporary lifestyle adjustment or the start of a permanent one, it can be a healthy way to begin the new year.

