DUI suspect remains in hospital after crash that killed 2 men in Fresno

Prosecutors have charged Joal Campbell with two counts of murder after a dramatic rollover crash left two innocent victims dead late Monday night.

Prosecutors have charged Joal Campbell with two counts of murder after a dramatic rollover crash left two innocent victims dead late Monday night.

Prosecutors have charged Joal Campbell with two counts of murder after a dramatic rollover crash left two innocent victims dead late Monday night.

Prosecutors have charged Joal Campbell with two counts of murder after a dramatic rollover crash left two innocent victims dead late Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of T-boning a truck and killing two people in a central Fresno crash earlier this week remains in the Friday night.

Prosecutors have charged Joal Campbell with two counts of murder.

This dramatic rollover crash left two innocent victims dead late Monday night.

Campbell appeared in court on Zoom from a hospital bed Friday.

"We're here for an arraignment. Mr. Campbell, can you hear the court, sir?" asked Fresno County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Wilson.

"Yes, your honor" answered Campbell.

Campbell' face was bloodied and bruised for the hearing.

Action News' cameras weren't allowed to record him.

Investigators say Campbell was driving drunk, with meth, and THC in his system, when he plowed through a red light and t-boned a truck.

It killed 71-year-old Robert Castro Ruiz and 62-year-old Raymond Leigh Sandoval.

Campbell now faces two murder charges.

"The question comes down to whether or not there was malice," explained Action News legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

Capozzi says the murder charges hinge on Campbell's criminal history. A court convicted him of drinking alcohol and driving recklessly in 2010, and he faced a DUI arrest in 2021.

"Prosecutors are going to argue that because of his prior convictions, he was advised that if he was going to drive under the influence of alcohol he could be charged with murder," Capozzi said.

Campbell also faces charges for having a suspended license, running a red light, and DUI.

"The fact that he's under the influence increases the effect on the nervous system and his ability to react," Capozzi said.

"That is going to be very strong evidence for the People in this case."

Campbell looked heavily medicated in the hospital and didn't enter any pleas Friday. The judge delayed the hearing until next month.

"Given the future medical issues you're likely to deal with, are you OK waiving your arraignment so we can come back in the future, and you'll be able to attend in person?" asked Judge Wilson.

"Yes, your honor," Campbell responded.

The victims' family members also appeared in court Friday, vowing to show up at every hearing.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.