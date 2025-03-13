Early exit: Fresno State ends historically poor season for Bulldog basketball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball season finally came to a close with an 86-71 loss to Nevada in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs finish their campaign with a (6-26) overall record - marking one of, if not the worst season in program history.

- Historic for all the wrong reasons

- Fewest wins (6) previous worst was 7 in 1977

- Most losses (26) previous worst was 21 in 2024

- Worst win % (.188) previous worst was .259 in 1977

- Head Coach Vance Walberg's DI record falls to 20-61

Head Coach Vance Walberg addressed the media following the early tournament exit.

"I thought we'd be a lot better, but things happen for a reason," Walberg said. "We're going to learn and we're going to get better."

Amid a recent betting scandal, Fresno State found itself with just seven players at its disposal following the dismissals of Forward Mykell Robinson and Guard Jalen Weaver.

Both Robinson and Weaver allegedly placed bets on games they actively played during the season.

In addition, Sophomore Guard Zaon Collins allegedly bet on professional sports, but returned to the team just a week after the scandal broke.

Sources tell Action News that Walberg has been fully cooperative in the gambling investigation, even notifying the school once he discovered the betting was taking place.

Hope for the future

Freshman Forward Elijah Price came into Wednesday's opening round with three Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors to his name.

Walberg has praised Price for being a 'culture guy'.

Price finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Nevada - his 11th double-double of the season.

