Effort to bring renewable energy charging center to Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Tulare is working to transform 26 acres of land into a renewable energy charging center for trucks and cars.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers shared some renderings of what the facility could look like.

It would be built on a portion of Mefford Field in Tulare with easy access to travelers on Highway 99.

It would feature a range of transitional and renewable fuels including compressed natural gas, ethanol-based gasoline and renewable diesel.

The Tulare City Council approved the collaborative effort at its December 17 meeting.

