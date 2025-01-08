24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Effort to bring renewable energy charging center to Tulare

It would be built on a portion of Mefford Field in Tulare with easy access to travelers on Highway 99.

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 5:41PM
The City of Tulare is working to transform 26 acres of land into a renewable energy charging center for trucks and cars.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers shared some renderings of what the facility could look like.

It would feature a range of transitional and renewable fuels including compressed natural gas, ethanol-based gasoline and renewable diesel.

The Tulare City Council approved the collaborative effort at its December 17 meeting.

