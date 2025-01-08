Effort to bring renewable energy charging center to Tulare

It would be built on a portion of Mefford Field in Tulare with easy access to travelers on Highway 99.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Tulare is working to transform 26 acres of land into a renewable energy charging center for trucks and cars.
Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers shared some renderings of what the facility could look like.
It would feature a range of transitional and renewable fuels including compressed natural gas, ethanol-based gasoline and renewable diesel.
The Tulare City Council approved the collaborative effort at its December 17 meeting.