Entrepreneur finds success after Fresno County mobile food vendor grant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new partnership is helping entrepreneurs navigate the world of street food businesses, avoiding costly permitting mistakes.

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and Fresno County are partnering to provide grants.

So far, 20 different vendors have received up to $4,000.

One of those is Carmela Flores. She took a risk and became a business owner.

"One day, in April of this year, after eight years, I decided just to quit my job," said Flores.

Now, in honor of her mother, she owns "Botanas La Patroncita."

"They would not call my mom's name; they would always say, La Patroncita, La Patrona, which means the boss lady," said Flores. "Then my mom passed away, and she was helping me with my son's tuition; at that time, I couldn't afford it."

That's how her small business was born. Flores is now scooping her way into the community's hearts by selling shaved ice topped with all-natural flavors.

This was made possible with a grant funded by a partnership between Fresno County and the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, ensuring entrepreneurs are ready for success.

"This program allows mobile food vendors to run a certified cart and run their business in the safest possible way, without fear of anyone coming and throwing their food away for lack of certification," said Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco.

"They were in existence, but they didn't know how to comply with regulations, and now we are here to help them accomplish that," said Dora Westerlund, the CEO of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

Flores received her grant last year, and it helped her purchase her nearly $13,000 cart.

It was an expensive investment, but one that meets all food safety requirements necessary to get a permit.

"I didn't have to contribute with paying the whole thing with my cart. Instead, they already helped me with half of it," said Flores.

With the money from her business, her son graduated from college in May.

The funding turned her dreams into a solid, shaved-ice reality.

"When I started this, it was for a necessity, and now it has become my passion, and I'm also teaching my kids, 'Hey if this doesn't work for you, you have an option," said Flores.

There are still grants available. To apply, vendors can call the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation or visit their website.

