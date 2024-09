Estate planning tips for Make-a-Will Month

August is National Make-a-Will Month and if that's something on your to-do list, we have some tips for you.

August is National Make-a-Will Month and if that's something on your to-do list, we have some tips for you.

August is National Make-a-Will Month and if that's something on your to-do list, we have some tips for you.

August is National Make-a-Will Month and if that's something on your to-do list, we have some tips for you.

FRESNO, Calif. -- August is National Make-a-Will Month and if that's something on your to-do list, we have some tips for you.

Action News spoke with Ashley Robinson, the Senior Director at Legal Zoom, to hear how estate planning can give you some peace of mind and protection.

If you're looking to start a will, you can head to Legal Zoom's website.

There is a 10% discount through August 31st in honor of National Make-A-Will Month.