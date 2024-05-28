Evacuation orders, warnings lifted as fire burns in Yokuts Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted as a fire continues to burn in Yokuts Valley on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a mobile home in the area of Pepperweed and Sand Creek roads.

Officials say the fire has burned 27 acres and is 40% contained.

Crews battled the flames as they knocked down powerlines and threatened several nearby structures.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for several areas due to the fire.

All evacuation orders and warnings have since been lifted, allowing residents to return home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

