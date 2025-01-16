Evacuation orders remain in place for Palisades Fire after flames die out

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KFSN) -- High winds in Southern California continue to threaten the recent progress made by fire crews on the wildfires.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no active flames Pacific Palisades, but crews are still keeping the area locked down.

Just over a week since the Palisades Fire sparked, the area still cannot be populated because of all the hazards.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles city and county officials held a press conference, providing updates on the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Officials say another person was arrested for impersonating a firefighter.

Two arson suspects, a man who deputies say smelt of burning leaves and a woman who was lighting trash on fire, were also arrested.

Neither suspect has been connected to the two major fires.

While there are no longer flames in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, it's still not safe for people to come back.

"In talking to our partners at public works and utilities, there are things you can't see that are underground," explained Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

"There's a lot of hazards there's things that are going to have to be evaluated by our day by day."

Action News saw several fire agencies monitoring the area on Wednesday.

Damage assessment crews were also busy working to determine how much damage was done to the local homes and businesses.

