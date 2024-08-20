Evacuation warnings issued as Coffee Pot Fire burns in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fire Department reports that Evacuation Warnings have been issued on Tuesday due to the Coffee Pot Fire in Sequoia National Park.

The zones fall north of South Fork Drive, east of Skyline Drive, south of Mineral King Road, and west of the National Park Boundary.

The fire department says people in those zones should prepare to evacuate the area if needed.

The National Park Service says the blaze has burned more than 13-hundred acres with no containment.

The fire was sparked by lightning on the morning of August 3rd.

Officials say the fire activity has picked up, igniting heavy brush and ground fuels.