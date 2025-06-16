Evacuation warnings in place as fire burns in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued as a fire burns in Madera County on Monday.

The fire has burned through about three acres of grass near Raymond Road and Avenue 16.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following zones:

* MAD- E1419

* MAD- E1421

* MAD-E1425

* MAD-E0049

To view your zone, click here.

Highway 145 has been fully shut down between Story Road and Road 29 due to the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.