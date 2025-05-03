EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Clovis McDonald's shooting victim hopes to find suspect

18-year-old Caleb Quick's mother says she's suffering even more trauma after seeing the chilling new surveillance video of her son's killer.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chilling images detail the moments before 18-year-old Caleb Quick was shot in the head outside this Clovis McDonald's on Willow and Nees more than a week ago.

Clovis Police said this surveillance video shows the suspect keeping a close eye on Quick as he moved through the busy fast-food restaurant.

"He was stalking him. It was like Caleb was prey. And to watch him so intently stalking him that he even pushed his chair out. I broke down, when that happened, I was like- wow," said Quick's mother, Stephanie Bauch.

Bauch didn't want to watch the last minutes of her son's life, but she was compelled after learning police had new evidence to share with the public.

She says since her son was tragically murdered, life feels more like a nightmare.

"You don't sleep. You hardly eat. I can't bring myself to go into his room. I can't even visit the site, it's too painful," said Bauch.

The site, now home to a growing memorial, filled with flowers and pictures, honoring a young life cut short.

"Clovis is safe because our citizens protect each other. That's why we're safe, otherwise you're not safe. Clovis has been a tight knit community that has protected each other the entire time I've been here, and it didn't happen that night," said Bauch.

Valley Crime Stoppers is also jumping in to help find Quick's killer.

"We upped the reward from $3,000 to $10,000, all payable anonymously, we need to solve this crime," said Dale Mendoza from Valley Crime Stoppers.

The community-funded organization said they've received several tips since Quick's death, but nothing that's helped bring the gunman to justice.

Valley Crime Stoppers is also offering a new feature for people wanting to share tips. You can now text the word VALLEY to 738477.

All tips will remain anonymous.

