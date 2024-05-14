Fallen officers honored at annual memorial ceremony in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers gathered for the 17th annual Madera County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.

Six bell tolls rang out to honor those who have responded, served, protected, defended, sacrificed, and suffered.

A 7th toll signified the loss of life.

Matron Lucille Helm is one of the Madera County peace officers who died in the line of duty.

She and Sergeant George Terry were working for the sheriff's office on July 13, 1959 when they were both killed in a crash while escorting a prisoner.

"The driver going the opposite direction, actually suffer to cardiac event, and crossed over the median and hit head on to the vehicle, carrying my grandmother, the deputy and a prisoner," said Vicky Sciacqua, Helm's granddaughter.

Margot Sciacqua was only 18 when her mom died.

She says Helm was not supposed to be at work that day.

"The replacement didn't show up, so my mother volunteered to take it and that's how she died," said Margot.

While the grief never goes away, she says memorials like the one Tuesday help give her closure, especially when her children travel from near and far to attend with her.

"I think she would be very happy, wonderfully happy to have all these grandchildren," said Margot.

As they lay flowers and reflect on her legacy and name that is forever etched on the memorial, Helm's grandchildren, who never got a chance to meet her, say they are better of because of her.

"It's great role modeling. It's a great sacrifice, we've seen the stoicism for my mom and having to deal with that at a young age and being here and being able to participate in this is very moving very touching," said Vicky.

In total, from 1919 to 1975, eight peace officers in Madera County have died in the line of duty.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says this gathering is a way to honor them and reflect on the dangers all first responders face.

"I think law-enforcement memorials play a critical role in reminding the members of the risk that law-enforcement and a public safety, first responders place their self in willingly every single day," said Sheriff Pogue.

It's been 48 years since Madera County agencies have had to add a name to the memorial.

They hope they never have to add another name again.

