Families flock to Christmas Tree Lane and Candy Cane Lane for festive final night

For more than 100 years, Christmas Tree Lane has drawn large crowds to Old Fig Garden in December.

For more than 100 years, Christmas Tree Lane has drawn large crowds to Old Fig Garden in December.

For more than 100 years, Christmas Tree Lane has drawn large crowds to Old Fig Garden in December.

For more than 100 years, Christmas Tree Lane has drawn large crowds to Old Fig Garden in December.

For more than 100 years, Christmas Tree Lane has drawn large crowds to Old Fig Garden in December.

Locals know that if you plan to drive, you should get there early.

"I got here about 4, 4:30," said Sandy Holt.

Holt and her family were first in line Christmas night.

It's a tradition they keep every year on the 25th.

"We love doing this stuff with the grandkids, I have 10 of them," Holt said.

Across town in Clovis, people of all ages enjoyed the lights and sounds of Candy Cane Lane on Cindy Avenue near Peach and Alluvial

For some this is their first time visiting the lane, but likely not the last.

"It's nice, it's nice and we needed something for our dog to do," explained Nick Sharitz.

"Definitely the start of a new tradition because this is really cool."

For others, this is a long standing family affair.

"The first time I could go out on my own with some buddies, you know you graduate you're like finally maybe in 6th grade I got to go walk around with my buddies, I think that was a pretty cool memory," said Brett Lott.

For all in Clovis or Fresno, it's a way to spend the night enjoying time with their families before the lanes go dark for the season.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.