Family displaced after driver crashes stolen truck into central Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A central Fresno family was displaced after a driver in a stolen truck slammed into their home.

Fresno police say the suspect stole the vehicle while it was idling.

Around 9 pm Thursday, officers tracked it down outside of a business and attempted to pull over the driver.

That's when the driver took off.

Officers on the ground did not pursue, but air support followed the vehicle until it crashed with another car and then ran into the home at Robinson and Dakota.

The drivers in both vehicles and four people inside the home had minor injuries.

The pickup went through the garage and ended up in the family's living space.

The driver was detained, and there is no word if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Police are helping the family find a place to stay.

