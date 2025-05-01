24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Juvenile crashes stolen car into northeast Fresno home, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 12:30PM
Juvenile crashes stolen car into NE Fresno home, police say
Police say the suspect from Clovis stole a car and went on a joy ride, which ended up crashing into the front of the home on Diana.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A juvenile is in custody after crashing a stolen car into a northeast Fresno home.

It happened before 1 am Thursday at a home on Diana and Magill -- that's near Blackstone and Herndon.

Police say the suspect from Clovis stole a car and went on a joy ride, which ended up crashing into the front of the home on Diana.

A couple was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with stealing a car and hit and run.

He was booked into Fresno's Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW