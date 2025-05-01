Juvenile crashes stolen car into northeast Fresno home, police say

Police say the suspect from Clovis stole a car and went on a joy ride, which ended up crashing into the front of the home on Diana.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A juvenile is in custody after crashing a stolen car into a northeast Fresno home.

It happened before 1 am Thursday at a home on Diana and Magill -- that's near Blackstone and Herndon.

A couple was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with stealing a car and hit and run.

He was booked into Fresno's Juvenile Justice Center.

