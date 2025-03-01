Family identifies man found dead in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in Livingston died on a sidewalk early Thursday morning just a short distance from the home he shared with his fiance.

Sarah Castillo had been with her fiance Rudy Padilla for five years and they were planning to make it forever with a wedding next month.

Instead, Castillo is planning a funeral.

"I told my brother, 'It's the coroner's office.' I go, 'Oh he's gone, David, he's gone. He's gone," said Castillo, Padilla's fiance.

Castillo said her fiance had gone out with friends Wednesday night.

He called her just after 1 a.m. Thursday to say he was headed home, but he never made it.

Livingston police found Padilla hurt on the sidewalk on Harvest at Olds Avenue he died before paramedics could get to the scene.

That intersection isn't far from their home.

Now, Castillo is left wondering what went wrong in that short amount of time.

Witnesses said doorbell camera video showed Padilla getting out of a car, and then being left behind.

"Whoever did it is coldhearted, don't have no kind of heart to do something like that," said Castillo.

Livingston Police Chief Frederick Schiff said the scene of the crime is widespread and it's unclear where Padilla was attacked.

At this point, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and don't think the attack is gang-related.

No one has been arrested yet.

Castillo begged whoever was responsible to turn themselves in.

"Turn yourself in! Just admit what you did! You're just a coldhearted person. We're gonna get justice for him," said Castillo.

Castillo and her brother are grateful for the neighbors who have already helped in the investigation by talking to the police and turning over Ring camera footage.

They have a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

