Family of man shot and killed by Atwater Police files complaint

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a man shot and killed by Atwater Police in 2023 has filed a complaint, accusing the city and officers involved of wrongful death and excessive force.

The complaint comes months after police released body cam footage of the incident.

In August 2023, police tried to pull over 36-year-old Korey Unti, who was driving an SUV connected to a stolen property case.

Police say Unti refused to stop for officers and led them on a chase while shooting at their vehicles.

As police chased him through an apartment complex near Crest and Bellevue Roads, investigators say he pointed a gun at an officer.

Unti was shot and did not survive.

The complaint, however, accuses the officer of firing multiple shots, even after Unti was disarmed.

It goes on to say officers did not follow proper procedures, handcuffing Unti while he suffered from critical wounds.

Unti's family is now seeking $20 million in damages.

So far, there is no lawsuit filed.

